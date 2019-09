Cookie my Cookie. That line may sound familiar to Taraji P. Henson fans. She delivered something like it in one of her earlier films, John Singleton's Baby Boy (2001), playing a character who loves her lying, cheating boyfriend so much that all she can say to him is “Jody my Jody.” I understand that sentiment. The love that fans, myself included, have for Cookie Lyon is so real that she can almost do no wrong.Cookie sashayed through tonight’s episode of Empire flaunting pin-up girl style wigs and a hot red leather ensemble like a blazing flame. But it was during her quieter moments, when we watch her process of figuring things out and plotting her next move that we’re treated to a real truth. Henson recently shared, via Facebook , some incredible insight on who Cookie truly is.“Cookie is the walking, breathing truth. She says it, however embarrassing it may be for you, she says it without blinking.” Henson wrote. “She has an innocence. If you took a child and you never made them afraid, in a society that never tainted children, it would grow up to be Cookie. Society teaches us to be PC. If I ask you a question the first thing that comes to your mind is the truth. But we have been trained to stop, breathe, listen, and manipulate our answers. Cookie does none of that because of what she’s been through. She survived 17 years in a cage and she came out of there with her soul intact. They didn’t break her. That’s the superwoman power that she has. When you have that, when you understand the truth of your strength and your power, nothing can stop you.”