Prosecutor Ford gets to experience truth in the most gruesome way when Uncle Vernon’s rotting corpse is placed in her passenger seat, and she discovers it right as she is sealing the deal to shut down Lucious’ purchase of APEX. Without a knowledgeable living witness, she has no case against Lucious.



And that brings us back to Cookie. Poor Anika has more than proved she’d be a loyal addition to the Lyon dynasty, but Cookie cuts her down to the bone. With every evil thing that Lucious has pulled, and even though he might still plot some devious shit against her right now, Cookie tells a bold truth to Boo Boo kitty: “I still don’t trust YOU.” And with that, she essentially chooses lying, cheating Lucious snarling Lyon over the seemingly humbled kitten that is Boo Boo.



Ooh, Cookie my Cookie.

