Conversely…Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) sees the bull head tattoo on all the kidnappers' backs that will allow him to eventually out Laz as the sneaky bastard that he is in what I’m sure will be an epic showdown.Jamal (Jussie Smollett) channeling Elton John all up in the studio while singing another one of his heart-wrenching ballads brings out all the feelings.Cookie calms Hakeem down long enough to snatch the gun out of his hand and cock it on the kidnappers — right before she sets them straight and screams, “Bitch, are we clear?” like a BOSS.AndHakeem’s new artist, Laura (Jamila Velazquez), is able to snap him back into the here and now right before he goes into full meltdown mode while they're performing for the first time. This forces Papa Lyon to tuck his tail after trying to buy Hakeem with the promise of a new hot track — the same track he just flipped the script with and lied to Freda Gatz (Bre-Z) about, saying he made the song especially for her. Lucious is one cold piece of work.Now, I have questions: Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. With Hakeem treating Anika (Grace Gealey) like shit, is she about to go straight H.A.M. on everybody? Is Laura catching feelings for Hakeem ( as I predicted )? And will Andre’s (Trai Byers) love for all things God wind up railroading J (the J stands for Job from the Bible), Poppa’s career, and Becky’s fuck buddy? Finally, where the hell are Common and Oprah !?