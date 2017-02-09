Skip navigation!
Raw Food Diet
Diet & Nutrition
Eating A Fruit-Only Diet Is Probably A Bad Idea
by
Cory Stieg
More from Raw Food Diet
Food & Drinks
The One Hack You Need To Know Before Eating Raw Cookie Dough
Olivia Harrison
Feb 9, 2017
Food & Drinks
People Are Eating Raw Chicken Sashimi
Olivia Harrison
Jan 25, 2017
Shatterbox
The Convention
By Jessica Dimmock
Laura Delarato
Dec 15, 2016
Movies
Gugu Mbatha-Raw Gives Us More Reasons To Be Excited For
Beaut...
The hype machine for next year's live-action Beauty and the Beast continues to plug along, and we're eating up every bit of it. The latest little taste of
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Body
The Life Of A Doula & Birth Photographer, In 11 Raw Photos (NSFW)
Since her daughter was born, Angela Gallo has come to view childbirth as a transformational process. So much so that, soon after, Gallo became a doula and
by
Sara Coughlin
TV Shows
Empire
Season 2, Episode 6 Recap: Best Served Raw
“Hip-hop is a dish best served raw.” At least that’s what Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) says in episode 6, and I’d like to argue that if you
by
Crystal Shaw
US
The Newest Selfie Trend? Pose Like A Raw Chicken
Just when you thought you had seen it all, there’s this. A new social media phenomenon called #FrozenChook is taking over Instagram. The participating
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Entertainment
Demi Lovato's Raw, Nude Photo Shoot Is The Definition Of Empowering
Demi Lovato is being inspiring once again. The singer has made another powerful statement about body image in a emotionally open, nude photo shoot for
by
Esther Zuckerman
New York
Finally! Raw Cookie Dough That's Safe To Eat
Twenty-seven-year-old Kristen Tomlan is tapping into the ultimate nostalgic experience: eating cookie dough straight from the bowl. Together with her
by
Nina Wolpow
Hair
The Pros & Cons Of Raw Shampoo
I'm in a very itchy place right now. A couple months ago, I began the transition to raw shampoo. I wish I could say it was for environmental or ethical
by
Kelsey Miller
Food & Drinks
Finally: A Recipe For Cookie Dough You’re Meant To Eat Raw
I’ve always been one of those people who would rather eat cookie dough with a spoon than wait for it to be baked into cookies. And, when that cookie
by
LaurenConrad.com
Food & Drinks
Beyond Gazpacho: 5 Easy Ideas For Eating Raw
Vegan lunches can — and should — be a lot more interesting than bare salads or carrot sticks and hummus. New Veganism columnist Gena Hamshaw will be
by
Food52
Skin Care
Gentle Exfoliants That Won't Leave Your Skin Raw
Exfoliating your face is kind of like going to the dentist: It's something you know you're supposed to do regularly, but it's still kind of scary. This is
by
Maria Del Russo
Music
Check Out The New Video For Poliça's "Raw Exit"
Samurai swords? Check. Paisley wallpaper? Check. Platinum Children of the Corn wigs and enough black light to diagnose a particularly nasty case of
by
Leila Brillson
Celebrity Beauty
Gugu Mbatha-Raw Gets Her Big Break, Looks Phenomenal
With her angelic curls and glowing skin, Gugu Mbatha-Raw has been on our radar for years now. But, we knew it was only a matter of time before the
by
Tara Rasmus
Diet & Nutrition
Supermodel Carol Alt Refuses Photoshop, Thanks To Her Raw Diet
When it comes to timeless, iconic beauties, Carol Alt is up there. The two-time Sports Illustrated Magazine's Swimsuit Edition cover model once again
by
Kelly Bourdet
Shopping
No Strings Attached: 11 Raw-Edge Denim Finds To Try NOW
We haven't been able to get raw-edge denim out of our minds since we called out the trend last September. And, fortunately for us, the fringed look just
by
Bobby Schuessler
Food & Drinks
3 Delicious Raw Recipes To Try At Home
The concept of "cooking raw" food sounds almost like an oxymoron. At least, that's what we thought — until we met Matthew Kenney, winner of Food &
by
Ali Hoffman
New York
One Lucky Duck's Raw Vegan Snacks Will Save Your Day
Even if your ideal meal involves a grilled steak so rare you could swear it just mooed for help, or your favorite thing to cuddle with at night is a
by
Claudine Ko
Diet & Nutrition
Reheated Rice May Be More Dangerous Than A Raw Egg
We know it's especially hard during the holidays, but watching what you eat may be more important than ever. According to the Food Standards Agency,
by
Rebecca Taras
Entertainment News
Eagulls Prove Pure Punk Is Alive & Raw
In our mile-a-minute music landscape, it's easy to lose sight of old-school values like working-class punk and no-nonsense DIY. Luckily, Leeds-based act
by
Nathan Reese
Skin Care
Tiossan Brings Us Global Beauty In The Raw
It takes a special beauty brand to be a global hit, but we think Tiossan's got a pretty fair shot — it has a little something for everybody. Using
by
Dianna Mazzone
Los Angeles
22 Incognito Sushi Spots For The Freshest Raw Fish In L.A.
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on April 6.] We’ve got news for real raw-fish aficionados: The legit sushi snobs in L.A. aren’t dining
by
Brenna Egan
Chicago
Do You Like It Raw? This Smoothie Will Make You Give Up Coffee Fo...
Next time you’re sitting in your West Loop office and find yourself slipping into a midday food coma, don’t take another trip to Starbucks for a
by
Julie Ghatan
San Francisco
7 Healthy Recipes From S.F.'s Newest (Raw) Foodie Darling
We have a weekend challenge that will one-up everyone else’s healthy-eating resolutions. Are you in? Cool. Now, quit cooking, quit take-out, and go raw.
by
Cheryl Locke
Chicago
Green And Mean: The RAW Arts Organization Arrives In Chicago
The Chicago arts community is about to get interesting. RAW Natural Born Artists is a collective focused on helping young artists develop careers in art
by
Shani Silver
New York
Fight Your Winter Pooch At DavidBartonGym's New RAW Restaurant
Once the cold weather hits our system immediately wants to store up some fat—pasta, burgers, cooookies—comfort food central. But then winter break
by
Willow Lindley
Events
Rocking Out With Mick Rock and Iggy Pop at the "Raw Power Redux" ...
You can never have enough Iggy Pop (just ask Katie Grand, who shot the nude and rude singer for the debut issue of LOVE). So when filmmaker Dean
by
Us
Trends
Trend Watch: In the Raw
1. Belmacz London-based Belmacz holds an eclectic court of admirers with their wide range of materials and styles. Their formidable foray into the wilds
by
Loryn Hatch
