The Life Of A Doula & Birth Photographer, In 11 Raw Photos (NSFW)



"It can be a hand to hold, eyes to lock gaze with, tough love, gentle reminders to move to another position or eat something sweet," she said. "I am there to serve her in whatever capacity she needs."



When it comes to her work as both a birth photographer and doula, Gallo is on call 24/7 and never knows how long she'll be on a job — it could be one hour or 30. But she said it's 100% worth it.



"Seeing these women dig deep within themselves, visit — and expand — their emotional or physical boundaries; watching partners or siblings set eyes on their babies for the first time; and then capturing that vulnerability, that excitement, that power, in a few images is magic," she said.



But don't just take Gallo's word for it. Click through to view a selection of her birth photos (some of which are graphic in nature), and see the "magic" of childbirth for yourself.