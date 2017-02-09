The One Hack You Need To Know Before Eating Raw Cookie Dough

If you're the type of person who's prone to shoving spoonfuls of raw cookie dough in your face hole, know that you are not alone. Before you do it again, however, there is one prep hack you need to hear about. It turns out there's a seriously simple way to avoid stomach aches that sometimes hit you hard after a cookie dough snack. According to the FDA, raw egg, which we've always heard can make you sick, isn't the only ingredient in cookie dough that can cause issues. Raw flour can also be contaminated with bacteria, which is obviously no good for your tummy. But, like we said, there's an easy way to help sidestep sickness. Popsugar recently directed our attention to a recipe from the blog Sprinkle Some Fun that could actually change our lives forever. The recipe is for, what the blogger Rachel calls, {Not-So-Raw} Cookie Dough, and it's perfect for eating straight from the bowl. What sets it apart from other cookie dough recipes is just one quick step. Before mixing up the dough, microwave the one cup of flour until its internal temperature reaches at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit. The blogger wrote in this Sprinkle Some Fun post, "I microwaved my flour on high for 1 minute and 15 seconds. I also stirred the flour after each 15-second interval. The stirring is important to make sure that it all heats evenly." So, that one small trick could have you eating cookie dough morning, noon, and night. Totally worth it.
Advertisement