Just when you thought you had seen it all, there’s this. A new social media phenomenon called #FrozenChook is taking over Instagram. The participating rules are simple: Take a selfie of yourself looking like a frozen chicken.
VICE Munchies reports that the trend started in New Zealand, when a bunch of friends wanted to see who could look the most like a frozen chicken (like you do). So, #FrozenChook took off — and now it’s gone as far as PETA.
Some people went really far to get a good frozen-chicken selfie. Like this guy, who went on his roof naked.
This guy has no shame and just chooked it out on the street in front of a gas station.
This guy did it in a bookstore (library?).
Wait. Is this guy in his office? That's pretty bold.
