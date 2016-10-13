Act 4



Andre snitches on Jamal to Lucious about him going to visit Freda Gatz, and lets him know that Jamal is preparing to see her again. When Lucious offers a simple “thank you for telling me” with a smile, you know some evil shit is looming. Upon Jamal’s next visit with Freda, where he’s coached along by his PTSD sponsor, he discovers she’s been brutally beaten. Jamal’s heartstrings are officially tugged. He arranges for an attorney, via Angelo, to get her bailed out after convincing the judge that Freda was mentally unstable when she shot Jamal, and that she has a family history of mental illness (a story cooked up by the attorney with Jamal’s approval). The judge sides with Freda, granting her bail.



That’s when Lucifer Lucious reveals to Jamal that it was he that orchestrated Freda’s jailhouse beat-down, that Freda was in on it, and that, since she admitted in front of a judge that she was mentally unstable, there’s no way they’ll believe her if she ever gets the urge to tell anyone about him killing her father! Cue evil laughter.

