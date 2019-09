Cookie is putting pressure on Tiana to hit hard with her “clap back track” to Hakeem after he lyrically murdered her new boo, rapper Gram, using her own song. Tiana’s not into the rap beef and isn’t trying to get caught between two big egos. Going to hear La Bohéme with Angelo did prove to be fruitful for Cookie. Tiana delivers a Rihanna-esque track intertwined with music from the French opera that leaves Hakeem with egg on his face and Empire Xstream with huge numbers.After seeking some advice from Jamal, Angelo ditches the four-piece suit for a more laid back look. He joins Cookie on a more leveled playing field at Tiana’s streaming session where the two agree to see where things go. That’s when Lucious slides in to reveal that from the beginning of his and young Loretha’s union, there have been others who’ve tried to come between them but he assures their bond is strong.Lucious and Andre are locked and loaded with a contract for Shyne’s artist Nessa (Sierra McClain) to sign. Instead, they walk right into a label bidding war. Shyne’s packed all the biggest label heads in his hood-based studio, everyone from fake Diddy to fake Rick Ross; there was even a fake Russell Simmons. Hakeem thinks he can finagle Shyne into signing on the strength of his, Nessa’s and Shyne’s studio chemistry, but Shyne fans the flames of the bidding war by flaunting the private financials of the contract that Hakeem revealed to him. Clearly, this leaves Hakeem looking like a sucka. That’s when Andre turns on the suave and convinces Nessa to sign. Shyne is gun-cocking pissed, but before he can squeeze one bullet out, Lucious steps in with some hot sauce in his bag swag . Then he gets a little gun-cocking action of his own, forcing Shyne to sign. Nessa and Andre celebrate by having a freaky threesome with Rhonda’s ghost.