Lucious has more visions of his mother (Kelly Rowland), who is definitely a 51/50. He figures out how to sign Frank Gathers’ daughter Freda Gatz ( Bre-Z ). Andre uses his unborn child to try to get into Lucious’ good graces, but Lucious sees right through it and shuts Dre down again. Prosecutor Roxanne Ford is obsessed with Lucious and vows to take him down. He vows to take her down, too — but in the bedroom, not in the courtroom.Cookie ain’t no rookie. She’s an all-star. BooBoo Kitty ping-pongs her way back to Cookie — tail between her legs — with one objective: to hurt Lucious. She brings Cookie the intel about a soirée Lucious is giving for — who else? — himself. Cookie knows just what to do. Later on at the party, while Jamal is performing a dance track with the real Pitbull, Cookie’s bad ass crashes the situation with her own situation: With Timbaland in tow, Hakeem drops a CLUB BANGER right at Lucious’ feet — the same feet that were sitting next to his jaw when it dropped to the floor. Cookie scores!With the game nearly in the bag, Cookie knows not to rest. She needs to make sure her team is in top playing condition for all four quarters. This is when she pulls on the full armor of Debbie Allen and goes straight-up Fame on Hakeem’s all-Latina girl group, Mirage à Trois. They have a performance on Sway’s radio show, and she feels like Lyon Dynasty’s rep is on the line. She whips those little singing-and-dancing heffas into shape as only Cookie can — and even gets Valentina (Becky G) in line. The Lyon Dynasty embarrassed Lucious, smacked Empire like a li’l bitch, and has what could be the hottest girl group ready to blow.Lucious might have gotten sacked, but don’t put him on the injured list just yet. Just as Hakeem was about to pour Gatorade over Cookie’s head in victory, Lucious shut everything down. Not only did he buy Apex Radio (a fictional stand-in for iHeartRadio), which keeps any future Lyon Dynasty music from getting airplay, he swooped in and stole Hakeem’s boo thang Valentina, the lead singer of Mirage à Trois. Touchdown! Game over.