Lucious is hell-bent on building his legacy. He plans a relaunch of his music streaming service under the Empire moniker. That’s when we get our first new celebrity stars in the way of French Montana and Birdman. If anything, seeing their faces signals a shift back to Empire's use of celebrity guest stars. And as long as they're not used excessively, I'm cool with that. And I AM here for a diva-sized serving of Mariah Carey next week.



Tariq (who we found out last season is Lucious’ half brother), is chomping at the bit to take Lucious down. He tries to get to Cookie through her shady sisters Candace (Vivica Fox) and Carol (Tasha Smith) — but Cookie isn’t selling out Lucious to Tariq (the freak) even if her heart is jilted by his decision to invoke spousal privilege by marrying Anika. And about that marriage: the Lyons are all in cahoots to pass Lucious and Anika off as the real thing to Tariq. For all their bickering they always seem to ban together when it counts. #Squadgoals. Everyone thinks they have Tariq fooled but the jokes on them because he’s got a camera planted in Baby Lyon’s room.



Finally, you may recall that the underlying theme of season 2 followed Shakespeare’s tragedies. This time the writers are taking a loftier tone. They’re going straight biblical. Season 3 episode 1, titled “Light in Darkness,” is in reference to a bible quote from John 1 verse 5, which reads: “The light shines in darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.” However, our friendly neighbor Beelzebub a.k.a. Lucious Lyon is clearly going to challenge this verse with one of his own straight from “Empire’s” greatest one-liners when he tells baby Lyon, “Wait until we show them how dark hell can get.” Cue the dramatic music.

