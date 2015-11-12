Finally, if it were titled “True Love Never Counts You Out,” then maybe it would be pointed at Andre (Trai Byers). There’s nothing like a little bit of blackmail to kick-start the ol’ love engine. As is the case with Andre and his battles with arguably the deadliest of the seven deadly sins… LUST. In the first season, he and the deputy mayor get it all the way on, but now that Andre has given himself over to the Lord, lust isn’t on the menu… but blackmail is! Lucious intentionally sends Andre to the hot-in-the-pants deputy mayor to clear up Freda Gatz’s pesky little gang injunction. And just like Lucifer himself, Lucious wants to knock Andre off his holy path. Instead, Andre gets the best of the kinky civil servant and shows her their sex tape — and threatens to show it to New York's real-life mayor Bill de Blasio if she doesn’t comply. Boom!

