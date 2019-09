Last night’s episode of Empire is titled “True Love Never.” But that heading just feels incomplete. I kept finding myself trying to fill in what appears to be the start of a “fill in the blank” situation. After I tested out a bunch of different words or phrases, I started finding reasons why I used them. Here’s what I mean.If it were titled “True Love Never Dies,” that could totally refer to the relationship that we see between Jamal (Jussie Smollett) and Cookie (Taraji P. Henson). Jamal needs her when it comes to being creative. We find him on the precipice of creating an instant classic in the studio, but he just can’t swing it without Cookie’s tutelage. After a few text messages, they find themselves eating a meal together and sipping on bubbly. It doesn’t take a lot of convincing for Cookie to get Jamal to creep on over to Lyon Dynasty to lay down one helluva track. He later performs that track at a Quincy Jones type’s legendary “living room session” and brings the proverbial house down.If the episode were titled “True Love Never Lived Here,” then that would definitely refer to the twisted situation between Laz Delgado (Adam Rodriguez) and Cookie. Clearly she can be blinded by the booty. After her misstep into Lucious’ (Terrence Howard) bed last season, I thought Cookie had learned her lesson. Not so. She and Laz have been locked in an EPIC three-day smushing session and, while she might be falling in love with him, he’s falling deeper into her pockets. Laz and his gang of Texas Longhorn-tatted thugs plan to price-gouge her on security for her upcoming “Cookie’s Cookout” concert (not too thuggish by street standards in my opinion *shrugs*) and possibly take her for everything the label is worth.