Ever seen the Orson Welles film Chimes At Midnight? No? Me neither. But after a quick inquiry with my friend Google, I find out that, at the core, the film centers on betrayal and the relationship between father and son, which is precisely why it is the perfect title for this latest episode of Empire. Yes, that wicked betrayal rears its ugly head within the walls of Empire Records once again, but this time it comes from one of Lucious Lyon's most loyal cubs.



First though, Jamal's struggling with a pill addiction, while getting cheap thrills from an ex he almost overdosed, but it's nothing a cold shower couldn't handle.



Now about that betrayal. At first all seems well. Empire's royal family is busy with their own lives. Then Tiana's crappy new single starts popping up on everyone's phone. After Lucious gets a cryptic message, it becomes clear that Empire has been hacked. Lucious starts running through the obvious names of who currently has it out for Empire — this while handling the important business of a much-needed perm touch up. Could it be Vaughn (French Montana), who he had bad business dealings with? Could it be Shyne, since everyone knows he's awful. Is it Anika? Hell, even I was screaming "Anika! It's Anika!" at first.



Lucious hires a cyber security expert a.k.a "Opie Cunningham," who according to Lucious, is a poindexter who knows his way around data diddling. As he tinkers with the system, the hacker releases a demand of a million dollars an hour. Lucious refuses to pay leading to an all-out email breech — a la what happened at Sony — where everybody's secrets start slipping out, including a nude of Cookie's cookies that was sent to Angelo for all of the world to see.

