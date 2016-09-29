If you’ve been an Empire fan since the beginning, then I’m sure there’s one thing that brings you sheer joy — I mean in addition to the gift that is Cookie and her fierce (and borderline tacky) wardrobe, which in the latest episode includes red fringe, a turquoise feathered sleevelet, gold plated cuffs and metallic gold pants, and a turban to die for. Aside from all of that, it’s Lucious and Cookie’s special brand of “love vs. hate.” They do it like no other.



In this episode of Empire, titled "Sin That Amends," Lucious goes out of his way trying to do just that: amend the sin he’s committed against his precious Cookie Monster and win her back after casting the final straw when he married Anika to save his own tail. Once again the title is a reference to a Bible verse, this time from the book of Proverbs, that reads: “Fools mock at making amends for sin, but goodwill is found among the upright.” And Lucious tries to be as upright as his crooked self will allow, which of course is never much.



Some women might expect a couple bouquets, a few baubles, and maybe a nice dinner amongst the offerings from a beau in the doghouse trying to pay penance to win his lover back. But Lucious is no dog; he’s a Lyon. So instead of the obvious trinkets, he laces Cookie with, let’s say, less expected items, like gold emblazoned street signs, a gold espresso maker, a gold gun AND gold bullets, and a giant, gaudy lion statue (guess they were out of gold). And instead of a lovely serenade, Cookie gets Biz Markie rapping "Just a Friend" live in her living room, with turntables to boot — just what every girl wants, right? But Cookie is having none of it. She sends it all back, except for the gold gun of course because…Cookie.

