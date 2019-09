Family is the focus of this latest episode of Empire , titled “More Than Kin.” Once again, the title is borrowed from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, where the full line is “A little more than kin and less than kind.” The Lyon family has that covered in spades. You’d be hard-pressed to find a time when one member of the Lyons isn’t feuding with another. The minute two of them are getting along, the other three are at one another’s throats.Take Cookie and Lucious. At this point in the series I can’t tell if their worst days are behind them and their best are in front of them, or vice versa. It’s clear that Cookie is sweet on Lucious once again. She wears her jealousy like one of her best animal print suits each time Lucious shows interest in another woman; in this case it’s famous blogger Harper Scott (Annie Ilonzeh). She’s been shadowing Lucious for an in-depth exclusive. But there’s more between Lucious and Harper than an interview — she wants a one-on-one between the sheets and Lucious is circling her like a Lyon ready to pounce. Their hook-up gets cut short by news of a family emergency delivered via a series of frantic phone calls and texts from Cookie.Harper doesn’t take kindly to Cookie and tosses a “bitch” her way. Lucious is having none of Harper’s disrespect of Cookie Lyon and kicks her out (and any hope of a front-page exclusive). But Cookie’s got Lucious’ back and arranges a scoop with a different publication. And because the board, which is still in a state of flux on who should be named CEO of Empire, sees how nicely Cookie and Lucious work together, they offer to make them co-CEO’s. Cookie turns the offer down but Lucious insists she take it. He feigns happiness but behind Cookie’s back, you could almost see him stabbing her. They’ve been through worse, and while they appear to be all good, are they?