11 Anthropologie Dresses Trending For Spring, Ranked By Twirl-Happy Reviewers

We praise the spring dress! The spring dress can take on many forms and silhouettes, but what sets it apart from other seasonal frocks is a few specific factors. First, the length: The warmer the temperature, the more leg you'll want to bare — and midi and mini skirts are obviously far easier to throw on when the heat index reaches the right levels. Secondly, spring dresses, for the most part, tend to be flowier and flouncier, which makes for the introduction to playful silhouettes, such as tent-like skirts or breezy sheath dresses that drape the body (instead of clinging to it). Third, the hallmark of a true spring dress is one that's fabricated in an airy, lightweight material that allows for movement and ventilation, like chiffon or Anthropologie's Magic Fabric blend of viscose, linen, cotton, and elastane.