Road Tested: The 10 Best Travel Shoes On Amazon

Why They Are Trending: For vacations where you'll be spending lots of time doing water sports, you'll need the right type of shoe that can hold up on both land and sea — and adequately protect your toes. Thousands of people have given these water shoes a 5-star review, praising the comfortable upper material that drains water, mud, and sand in a snap, and the elastic soles that feel super stable on the ground. "I used them for kayaking and for the river," says one reviewer. "You do get some sand in the shoe through the holes at the bottom, but never any large rocks. They are much more comfortable than traditional water shoes or water socks."