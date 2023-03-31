Road Tested: The 10 Best Travel Shoes On Amazon

When you're spending long hours in transit, wearing comfortable shoes can make all the difference. Packing space is scarce when you're traveling, so you need footwear that can really go the distance, striking the perfect balance between versatility and arch support.
The ideal pair of travel shoes should also be extra-durable, in order to withstand long days of sightseeing — plus, all those scruffs and scratches you will likely pick up from careless tourists bumping into you. If you're looking for comfy soles that have been thoroughly peer-reviewed and won't break your budget, Amazon is the perfect destination to start your journey. Ahead, we've put together a list of the most-hyped Amazon travel shoes, from cushiony sandals to waterproof sneakers. You'll want to keep these affordable kicks in heavy rotation for your next adventure.
The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars, 4,861 reviews
Why They Are Trending: These slip-ons are so comfortable, your brain will barely register them as shoes: The breathable and stretchy knit material encases your feet like a thick pair of socks. You also won't need to spend time doing up any shoelaces. "I was looking for a pair of walking shoes that were flexible and lightweight (to help lighten my packing for trips), yet had good grip for walking on uneven surfaces," writes one pleased Amazon reviewer. "These fit so well that I forget I even have shoes on."
The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars, 32 reviews
Why They Are Trending: If you prefer to step out on thick cushioning, these thick-soled tennis shoes should be in your cart ASAP. They come with springy insoles and nonslip bottoms with excellent shock absorption. One wearer notes how pleased they were to finally find sneakers that perfectly fit their high foot arches and narrow heels. "They [are] great for arch support: my high arches won't need inserts added to these shoes," writes the reviewer. "The top part of the shoe is breathable and the bottom sole is relatively light, especially considering the chunkiness of the shoe." Considering the under-$50 price tag, we say this is a real bargain.
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars, 1,110 reviews
Why They Are Trending: If you're heading somewhere tropical and don't want to walk around in stuffy shoes all day, we recommend these well-made sneakers from OluKai. The Hawaiian-inspired brand created these shoes with island adventures in mind: The mesh upper is super-breathable, and the heel panels can be folded down so you can wear them as slip-ons. "These shoes are hands-down the best pair of shoes I’ve bought," writes Melanie, a happy customer. "You can walk in them for hours and never have a problem." The brand recommends going up a half-size since the style runs small.
The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars, 1,234 reviews
Why They Are Trending: These sandals can take you straight from rooftop dancing to strolls on the beach. The velcro closure makes them super-easy to pop on and off, while the water-resistant EVA outsoles are incredibly easy to clean (just a bit of dish soap and water will do the job). "I like that I can wear these shoes in the sand or water, and then rinse them off and wear them to dinner," writes one reviewer. "I got them for a cruise and I wore them almost the entire week. My feet and knees felt so supported walking all around with these shoes."
The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars, 7,088 reviews
Why They Are Trending: For vacations where you'll be spending lots of time doing water sports, you'll need the right type of shoe that can hold up on both land and sea — and adequately protect your toes. Thousands of people have given these water shoes a 5-star review, praising the comfortable upper material that drains water, mud, and sand in a snap, and the elastic soles that feel super stable on the ground. "I used them for kayaking and for the river," says one reviewer. "You do get some sand in the shoe through the holes at the bottom, but never any large rocks. They are much more comfortable than traditional water shoes or water socks."
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars, 2,867 reviews
Why They Are Trending: These wedges, made from recycled plastic fibers in a wide range of colors, look cute with virtually any outfit, especially with flowy vacation dresses. They offer a good deal of height, and the comfy footbed also does a good job of absorbing sweat and eliminating smells. One Amazon customer was rather happy to find these sandals after foot surgery. "I wore them on a cruise ship: they were so comfortable and supportive right out of the box," she writes. "I also have a large bunion and it didn't bother me."
The Hype: 4.1 out of 5 stars, 134 reviews
Why They Are Trending: These waterproof sports shoes are made for hiking, running, and all kinds of activities in between. The special TechLite midsole has a high-energy return, keeping your steps light and bouncy, and the ultra-firm grip of the outsoles makes this suitable on the trickiest terrains. Reviewers also dig the multicolored look, making them more fashionable than most other waterproof hiking shoes.
The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars, 195 reviews
Why They Are Trending: Heeled ankle boots aren't what we would normally consider a comfy travel shoe, but we're making an exception for Teva, the purveyor of comfy sandals. These booties are constructed with a durable outsole and metal shanks for stability. Combined with the waterproof outer material, they check all of our boxes for a dressier shoe that still holds up after a full day of walking. "I wore the first for a two-week trip to Italy, and walked four...miles each day," writes one devoted wearer who has since repurchased the boots twice. "Don't think about it: just buy them."
The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars, 4,751 reviews
Why They Are Trending: White sneakers are such an everyday fashion staple, and this signature style from Ecco is the type of investment piece that will never go out of style. The nubuck leather upper feels like soft butter against your feet, and it only gets better with age. The leather-covered inlays mold to your feet and regulate airflow (but it can be removed if you need a bit more room in the footbed). Many Amazon reviewers have bought multiple pairs. One Las Vegas-based waiter even bought 20 and exclusively wears this style when they have to be on their feet all day.
The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars, 215 reviews
Why They Are Trending: These kicks are a must-buy if you're looking for something seriously weatherproof. Not only will these sneakers not budge under heavy rain, but your feet can be totally submerged in water and stay bone-dry. This is thanks to a water-resistant membrane material that doesn't allow any liquid to pass through the shoe. "I didn't even have to break them in: from the first moment, they felt like clouds enveloping my achy feet," one wearer, who suffers from plantar fasciitis (heel and arch pain), writes in their glowing review. "I usually wear wide shoes, but so glad I took a chance on these because they don't rub my feet anywhere."
