We Found 10 Airbnbs That Can Double As Your Own Private Spa

When it comes to fabulous Airbnb escapes, putting our feet up is just the beginning: we’re out here to dip our toes in a saltwater pool and get tickled by the bubbly jets of a high-powered jacuzzi; we’re dreaming of homes with hot reviews and even hotter saunas. Think houses outfitted with heated pools, swanky soaking tubs, and polar-plunge tanks icy enough for Gwyneth Paltrow in locations spanning the mountains of the American Southwest to the rolling fields of Vermont. We've found 10 of such Airbnbs featuring serious spa capabilities available for you to rent ASAP.
Maybe you’re on the hunt for a spot with serene amenities and access to wide-open spaces for stargazing. Perhaps you’re looking to staycation in the Windy City or head upstate of New York City for some pastoral R&R. Whether you’re in need of a pad for an entire quar-crew or just an escape for you and a lucky plus one, we’ve got it covered. And, as always, be mindful of the ever-evolving Covid-19 travel guidelines before you rub a dub your stress away.
