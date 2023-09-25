7 Milan Fashion Week Trends To Wear Now

Not quite gray, not quite sky, a subdued shade of dusty blue marked Milan’s runways starting with Fendi, one of the first shows of the week, before making its way to Prada, Tod’s, No.21, and more. While the color could double as a neutral for spring, especially when paired with similarly soft shades like sage (another popular hue this season!), gray, and pastel yellow, the color’s rich style potential was brought out when mixed in with richer colors like a fiery orange-red and chocolate brown, as seen at Fendi.