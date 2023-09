Olympia Gayot’s Fall Uniform Includes Maxi Skirts & Pinstripe Suits

“There’s something about a pinstripe suit that is so classic,” says Gayot, who is a fan of suits, even in the summertime. (Earlier this month, for example, she wore a white shorts version with a bikini top to J. Crew’s 40th anniversary party.) For fall, she’s continuing her affinity for suiting with a wool three-piece pinstripe suit that she says she also plans to mix-and-match with other items: “All three pieces can be worn in so many different ways and can really play off each other to give a bit of an attitude to any look,” she says.