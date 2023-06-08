Seeing Red: How The R29 Team Styles The Top Color Trend Of 2023

“Ask anyone who knows me — bold colors are not my thing. But there’s something about red that has long enthused me, and last year, I decided to add a big scarlet pop to my wardrobe with this Prada Cleo bag. To my surprise, months later, it ended up being one of the defining colors of fashion trends for 2023, pushing me to add this pair of heart-shaped heels to my closet. I’ve worn the red bag with everything from a classic white shirt and jeans to a bikercore-inspired outfit for nights out, a testament to the versatility of red. But this black-and-red outfit combo is my favorite for date nights. While I’m still waiting for the color to catch on to other categories in my wardrobe, I think starting with accessories — be it handbags, socks, shoes, or jewelry — is a great way to start off with such a bold color.” — Frances Solá-Santiago, fashion writer