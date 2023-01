The Real Horror Of M3gan Is Her Style

And this is where M3gan differs entirely from the usual host of haunting horror dolls – at least sartorially. Contrary to the likes of Chucky, which is often portrayed in colorful long-sleeves, denim overalls, and fiery red hair, M3gan’s polished look plays at our society’s respectability politics, tricking us into thinking that she’s just another Barbie doll safe to take to class (spoiler: she’s not). Sure, she dresses like another member of the mean girls at Gossip Girl’s Constance Billard (something tells me Blair Waldorf would love M3gan’s knack for schemes), but otherwise, nothing else screams “Beware!”