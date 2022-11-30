What’s a Matatana? Just Look at My Dominican Abuelita

My grandmother tells me often that you shouldn't love with fear in your heart and that you also should not chase love as if it were a game you wish to win. Maybe love isn't a winning game. Maybe love just is; it’s the reason we are and will continue to be. And if you love, you will lose. But the loss is proof of your win, proof that you were brave enough to experience the full breadth of your unique singular life that connects like a web to all those that felt love because of you. It is in that infinite loop of interconnectedness that love is reborn. In grief, we can learn to love intently, with our spirits and bodies present.