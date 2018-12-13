Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Matriarchy Rising
Politics
The 131 Women Serving In The 116th Congress
by
Bourree Lam
MATRIARCHY
MATRIARCHY
MATRIARCHY
MATRIARCHY
MATRIARCHY
MATRIARCHY
Work & Money
What If Women Built The World?
by
Bourree Lam
Work & Money
The Morning After
by
Amelia Harnish
Matriarchy Rising
What Is The Matriarchy?
by
R29 Editors
The Matriarchy Is Coming —& The Work Is Cut Out For Us
by Rachel Sklar
Downloadable Poster
The 131 Women Serving In The 116th Congress
READ MORE
Downloadable Poster
131 Women Serving in the 116th Congress
READ MORE
Movies
What These Iconic Movie Queens Say About Women & Power
Elena Nicolaou
Dec 13, 2018
Movies
This Will Only Surprise Hollywood, But Women Are Box Office Gold
Karina Tsui
Dec 12, 2018
Movies
Queens, Thieves & Mothers: The Best Performances By Women In Movies This Year (...
Anne Cohen
Dec 11, 2018
Movies
It Only Took Nicole Kidman 2 Years To Work With 5 Female Director...
Nicole Kidman isn't one to do things half-way. According to a new Variety interview, the actress was so minute in her imitation of the Virginia Woolf&
by
Anne Cohen
Movie Reviews
Mary Queen Of Scots
, Or How We Haven't Learned Anything ...
The world of Mary, Queen of Scots exists in constant juxtaposition: women vs. men, England vs. Scotland, Protestants vs. Catholics. Everyone has their plac
by
Anne Cohen
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted