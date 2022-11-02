"Many of those who have capitalized off of Afro-Latine identity have been light-skinned Black Latines who have been given space to be the face of all Black Latines. And some of us believe that representation to be enough. It’s not."
"If you are a light-skinned Black person, being aware of your Blackness is optional."
"It’s not like light-skinned people don’t know that they’re taking up too much space and excluding other voices; it's that they don’t see that there can be more than one Black experience, and there can be more than one voice, too."
"Most of the time, when I see people talking about being proud of their African roots, they’re light-skinned women with curly hair. They are racially ambiguous. They are not people who look like I do."
"There’s the hierarchy of skin complexion, the hierarchy of race, and the hierarchy of language."
"Depending on how light your skin is as a Black person, people usually say mestizx to look for that whitening, to run away from their Blackness."