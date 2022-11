When it comes to Blackness, there’s a hierarchy; there always has been. It even exists in the university setting, especially when you talk about modern language departments and the hierarchy of the Spanish language. I’m a lecturer of Spanish at an HBCU , and even in this setting, white Spanish professors believe they’re at the top, looking down at people from Latin America, who themselves look down at Black Caribbean Spanish. Still, I’ve had students come to me and say, “I want to take your class because I want to learn Spanish from a native speaker who looks like me.” I have had to turn down so many students because I can only fit so many students in my classroom. What kills me is that I know they are safe in my Spanish class, but what if they got into this other classroom with the Spaniard or with the white Latine who looks at them and brings their biases into the classroom? Even though it’s an HBCU, they’re already looking at you in a certain way. If you are an Afro-Latine who is not used to speaking Spanish or who heard it at home and your accent is not so great, then you’re getting shut down by someone who doesn’t even have respect for your dialect. It’s complicated and compounded because you must add the language.