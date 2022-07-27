I’ve Tried All The Rhode Skin Products — & This Is My Honest Opinion

To say that the Rhode Skin products, created by Hailey Rhode Bieber, are a hot commodity would be an understatement. Maybe you're one of the 100,000 people on the waitlist for the Peptide Glazing Fluid. Maybe you're trying to decide whether the hype is real or if it's that glazed-doughnut marketing campaign and Bieber's naturally good skin — which, of course, is not exclusively to the credit of a serum — that's causing the sell-outs.
Since last month's launch of Rhode, I've been using all the products — the serum, moisturizer, and lip treatment — and I've gotten a lot of questions about whether or not I like them. Mostly, I'd say that all three are very well-designed. Honestly, I really like what Bieber did here.
Advertisement
To be candid, I was gifted the full Rhode collection, as a part of my job. However, I attest that the price point is an important factor to start with, because it's not a barrier to entry: Everything is under $30. After trying the $200 creams, Bieber decided that the mark-up wasn't worth it. "There's a lot of PR surrounding skin care that makes you think that when something has a big price tag on it, it's suppose to do something way more significant than something that's affordable — in my experience, that just wasn't true," Bieber explains. Because the "high-end expensive stuff" wasn't giving Bieber what she wanted — glowing, clear skin all the time — she started analyzing ingredients. "You can have amazing and effective products that are still affordable, and that's why I wanted to do with the brand: make amazing formulas with ingredients that I love and that I had seen work for me."
So, let's get into the formulas.
The serum is a gel-based formula — kind of like a glaze — so a bit heavier than a watery liquid that would come in a dropper. I do two pumps on my fingers and rub it into my skin. It feels nice and refreshing. You know when you sometimes put on a serum and you feel it tightening your skin? This is not that; it's super gentle. The formula is made up of peptides, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and marula oil — so nothing that would cause an adverse reaction on my dry skin, or anyone else's, probably.
Advertisement
It was a seamless addition to my simplified summer skin-care routine: I splash my face with cold water, then use the Peptide Glazing Fluid and the Barrier Repair Cream (which we'll get to). I only use it in the morning, because I'm using actives at night, but I suppose you could use it at night as well.
What makes this serum interesting, in my opinion, is that Bieber uses it after makeup, too. In a recent TikTok video, she shows how she uses it after makeup — pumps it on the back of her hand and bounces it over her cheeks with a Beautyblender — almost like a liquid highlight, to add an extra dewy finish to her glam. I've tried the off-label approach. Midday, I put more Glazing Fluid just on my cheekbones and under my eyes. It worked to refresh my concealer and make my makeup look less makeup-y, but I'd probably only recommend that to someone with dry skin that's prone to creasing.
I do have one con though, and it's the bottle. For me, it's a little big and clunky and not ideal for traveling (though, it's TSA safe, 50 mL). Also, there's not a ton of glazing fluid in the bottle. I ran out of serum pretty quickly, in less than three weeks, so I'd recommend once-a-day application to avoid having to repurchase immediately.
Advertisement
Bieber calls this the 'BRC,' but you can think of it as a simple, no-frills, unscented moisturizer. Like the serum, it's purpose is to sooth and hydrate. It's made with peptides, fatty acids, squalane, and more niacinamide.
Why is niacinamide in the Peptide Glazing Fluid and the Barrier Repair Cream? Bieber says that it's the single ingredient that made the biggest improvement in her skin, in texture and tone, which is why she put it in both. For context, niacinamide is essentially a form of vitamin B3 that can curb excess oil, minimize the appearance of pores, and soothe acne flareups. The other ingredients mixed in the cream — peptides, fatty acids, squalane — provide hydration and do the barrier repairing.
I use the BRC in the morning, directly after the Glazing Fluid and before my sunscreen. Do I think it's the best or most hydrating day cream I've ever put on my face? Nah, but it does its job at making my skin dewy and keeping it that way through the day. Again, for a simple, lightweight moisturizer, the price is a factor — in this economy, probably pay ballpark $29 at CVS. Also, unlike the Peptide Glazing Fluid, the Barrier Repair Cream is loaded in its tube. After three weeks, I still have a little bit left, which I'm surprised about because its about the size of a hand cream.
Advertisement
Honestly, I was surprised that Bieber launched Rhode with a lip treatment. (I initially assumed it was a simple lip gloss — it's not.) However, after meeting Bieber in the flesh, I understood. This might be weird to say, but her lips are plump and shiny. Plus, she told me that she "can't handle dry lips", and so a lip balm of sorts was important to her.
Out of all three Rhode products, this Peptide Lip Treatment has the most reviews, so far (over $1,300). And if I were to recommend one single Rhode skin-care product, this would be it. I use it all the time. I carry it around with me and it keeps my lips hydrated and a little glossy. My recent lip combo has been the Kosas Hotliner with a little bit of Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment over the top. It comes in different flavors — Salted Caramel, Watermelon, and Unscented — and mine and Bieber's favorite is the Salted Caramel. It smells a little like Cinnabon, so you have to like having a sugar smell on your lips.
It's thicker than a gloss but more viscous than a Laneige Sleeping Mask, but I prefer this Rhode formula because I can squeeze it from the tube instead of digging my fingernails into a jar. Of course, I assume that's a big plus for Hailey, too, since people are talking about Rhode and her manicure with equal enthusiasm.
Shop the Rhode Skin products below, or join the waitlist:
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.