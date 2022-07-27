I’ve Tried All The Rhode Skin Products — & This Is My Honest Opinion

To be candid, I was gifted the full Rhode collection, as a part of my job. However, I attest that the price point is an important factor to start with, because it's not a barrier to entry: Everything is under $30. After trying the $200 creams, Bieber decided that the mark-up wasn't worth it. "There's a lot of PR surrounding skin care that makes you think that when something has a big price tag on it, it's suppose to do something way more significant than something that's affordable — in my experience, that just wasn't true," Bieber explains. Because the "high-end expensive stuff" wasn't giving Bieber what she wanted — glowing, clear skin all the time — she started analyzing ingredients. "You can have amazing and effective products that are still affordable, and that's why I wanted to do with the brand: make amazing formulas with ingredients that I love and that I had seen work for me."