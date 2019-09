This Laxative Ingredient Is Apparently A Skin-Care Essential

Any doctor will tell you that magnesium is more popular as an oral treatment to rebalance your digestive system than a topical spot treatment. You can find the laxative milk of magnesia in any grocery store or drugstore. Still, that doesn't mean there isn't potential for it to help your skin. "The best way to absorb it is internally, rather than externally," explains Ido Magal, herbalist and founder of Lavido When you use magnesium internally, it helps with almost 300 different processes in the body ." But, even then, Magal agrees that in a non-direct way, it could also have an effect on the skin. "Use magnesium topically and a very small amount of it absorbs through the body without going through the digestive system," he tell us. The effect: reduced inflammation