The One Product You Need To Combat Dry Winter Skin 

To reap all the thirst-quenching benefits of this potent elixir, gently massage one dropper full (or two if your skin really needs it) of Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum onto your skin and neck twice a day and before sealing it with a moisturizer. You’ll notice bouncier, dewier skin almost immediately — a dream for those who love instant gratification — but the hydration is long-term and long-lasting. In other words, this serum won’t evaporate.