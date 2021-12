The One Product You Need To Combat Dry Winter Skin 

Between the bone-chilling temperatures, lack of moisture in the air, and central heating blasting indoors, winter can really take a toll on our complexions. Common cold-weather skin-care woes can include everything from dryness and flakiness to dullness and redness. Just like you change up your wardrobe each season, it’s equally important to tweak your beauty routine to cater to the climate (lest you want to spend all winter dealing with lackluster and parched skin — not ideal).