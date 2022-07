These Are The Black Abortion Stories We Need More Of Onscreen

The abortion storyline that unfolded on The Chi unfortunately fell into two of the three above tropes. Kiesha (Burgundi Baker) becomes pregnant through rape by her abuser, and after much deliberation and “both sides” conversations, Keisha decides not to terminate the pregnancy. She feels compelled to become a mother. The Chi’s showrunner Justin Hillian explained the plot choice to TV Guide: “My decision was born out of the theme, which is tied to the preservation of the Black family.” This quote is already bad, given the use of “preservation of the Black family” to describe continuing a pregnancy born out of a horrific crime by an abuser, but it gets worse. “This is totally random, but Magic Johnson was the last of 10 siblings, you know, and like, what if they stopped at nine? You know, there's no magic guy, you just think about like the, you know, the possibilities for the child, regardless of how it came into the world. It could turn out to be anything.” Yikes. The idea that every clump of cells is destined for greatness is used a lot in anti-abortion rhetoric, when in reality, forced birth doesn’t create more Magic Johnsons. It creates more poverty ( 75% of US abortion patients are poor or low-income), more criminalization, more oppression.