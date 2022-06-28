The Future Of Lingerie Is Genderless

According to TomboyX’s CEO, Leslie Garrard, mainstream fashion’s embrace of genderless underwear is propelled by a consumer-backed push to erase the gender norms, focusing on comfort and fit. “It starts with, ‘How do you want to flow in the world?” Garrard says. “Women's bodies, non-binary bodies, come in all different shapes, sizes, curves, depending on the day. I would want to have the most comfortable underwear imaginable in a wide range of cuts.” That’s exactly what TomboyX has done over the past decade, providing styles that are meant to “discard the old idea of shopping by men's or women's and just democratize underwear,” from boardshorts and adaptable bras to comfy period underwear and boxer briefs. The success of trailblazing brands like TomboyX has certainly provided a blueprint for the lingerie industry to market traditionally femme styles to all bodies.