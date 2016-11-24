FYI, Berlin Is Even More Hip In Virtual Reality

World travelers Kayleigh, Gabija, and Chelsea are off on another virtual reality Berlin adventure (spoiler: this one involves an underground roller-skating party).
After sipping jewel-bright cocktails in the city's posh Kreuzberg neighborhood, the women head off to a sound check for Chelsea's DJ-ing gig at the sexy Prince Charles club. Even the language barrier can't stop them from laughing it up with local Berliners about the infectiously "vibey" beats pumping out of Chelsea's amp.
Next, the ladies strap on their in-lines while visiting the eclectic Prinzenstrasse quarter, where they explore a Korean food market and casually crash a disco-tastic basement roller-skate party. Just your run-of-the-mill Berlin stuff, really.
Watch the full video above to see the rest of their wild day in Europe's hippest city.
Next, the ladies strap on their in-lines while visiting the eclectic Prinzenstrasse quarter, where they explore a Korean food market and casually crash a disco-tastic basement roller-skate party. Just your run-of-the-mill Berlin stuff, really.
Watch the full video above to see the rest of their wild day in Europe's hippest city.
Advertisement