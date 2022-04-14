Meet The Bridal Designers Behind Some Of Today’s Coolest Wedding Looks

Dieujuste also designs and produces Scorcesa locally in New York City with the intention for clients to re-wear their pieces. “The DNA of the brand is pretty much investment looks for the ‘modern bride,’” he says. “It's like, ‘Hey, I'm on the go. I'm doing a million things. The one thing that I don't want to worry about is a gown in my closet that I'm not going to wear ever again, after one day.” According to him, a London destination wedding bride, who just bought an A-line crop top and wide-leg trouser set, already looks forward to wearing the look as separates following her big day, while another is contemplating a tuxedo.