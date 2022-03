‘Hair Enameling’ Is The Hottest (& Most Wearable) Style Trend

If you're not quite into the wet look, you can still achieve an enamel-like gleam on dry hair. You may be familiar with the silk press, a chemical-free straightening treatment that uses heat from a hair dryer and flat iron to achieve smoothness. For high-shine hair all year round, Zoë suggests trying a regular color treatment like Shinefinity . "Launching in salons in March, this helps unveil that healthy-looking shine that you can see and feel, with an ultra-natural color result. It adds depth and dimension to the hair." What Zoë loves is that it can be applied on any base color, regardless of whether the hair is virgin or pre-colored. "Due to its gentle formula — zero lift, zero ammonia, zero drying alcohol — this shine treatment is suitable for all hair types," she adds. For those who want to crank up the gloss without adding color, try Kérastase's Chroma Absolu range, particularly Chroma Absolu Soin Acide Chroma Gloss : an intensely glossy treatment that works in just eight seconds in the shower and makes dull, dry hair silky. It's hard to beat but if you're on a budget, L'Oréal Elvive's Wonder Water comes pretty close.