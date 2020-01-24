7 Anti-Static Products For Smooth Hair Through Spring

Putting on your favorite wool sweater ends with a halo of flyaways; removing your trusty beanie after a particularly chilly commute puts you on a one-way train to static central. Sound familiar? There are worse problems to have, to be sure — but if you're ready to nix those pesky flyaways regardless, there are ways to make it happen without compromising on warmth.
"Hair tends to get staticky in the wintertime because there's a lack of moisture in the air, which hair strands rely on for movement and volume," Sacha Mitic, stylist and co-founder of Sachajuan, tells Refinery29. And yes, your bundle-up accessories are another culprit: They usually contain synthetic fibers that naturally repel hair strands.
"To reduce static, you need to add moisture back into the hair," Mitic explains. "After styling, use an argan-based hair oil or serum to seal the hair follicle and lock in moisture. During the winter months, consider adding a hair mask or treatment to your routine at least once a week." Ahead, seven other ways to address static-prone hair this season.
