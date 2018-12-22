Of course, there’s a hack to keep staticky hair from happening in the first place — but it takes a little planning to achieve. Before you even leave the house, Heath suggests scheduling time for this styling Rx: “If you know you’ll be wearing a scarf or hat for the day, add a touch of hair oil, serum, texture spray, or wax to the hair before styling it into two loose braids or a French braid,” she says. The products help give hair a little more weight and, therefore, static control. “Once you get to your destination, remove the hat or scarf, and then the braids. It’s worked on my hair every time.”