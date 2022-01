The Latest Fringe Trend Is The Most Optimistic — And Fitting — Spring Trend

Since the pandemic took hold, many trends from the roaring ‘20s and excess ‘80s have made a comeback. It makes sense: The flapper era — filled with The Great Gatsby-esque parties and sequins — followed WWI. Meanwhile, the ‘80s trailed two decades filled with social and political upheaval (sound familiar?). Thanks to the recent Omicron wave, we're not yet in full party mode. It's a good thing then that designers are bringing trends, like fringe, party embellishments, and statement sleeves, in ways we can wear in our everyday lives. Fendi’s fall 2021, for example, included fringe, furry coats paired with minimalist slip dresses , while Proenza Schouler showed fringe-adorned pieces in otherwise-simple silhouettes.