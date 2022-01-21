The Latest Fringe Trend Is The Most Optimistic — And Fitting — Spring Trend

Fringe has been around for a long time in fashion (see: the '20s and the '60s), but this latest wave is infused with more details than just dangly pieces of fabric hanging from one’s legs. Jonathan Simkhai’s designs were adorned with knots, while Alejandra Alonso Rojas’s take on the trend appeared in the form of layered, waterfall-like skirts. Designers are also forgoing fabric altogether to create fringed hemlines, much like Proenza Schouler’s beaded, pendulous embellishments.