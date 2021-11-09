We already know Maude for its beloved organic lube and a fan-favorite vibrator that's stylish enough to leave on your nightstands, so any release from the pleasure purveyor is sure to catch our eye. This time, we're intrigued by Maude's foray into anal play with its first-ever butt plug, Cone. "Our audience wanted our line of devices to expand to anal plugs," Maude founder and CEO Éva Goicochea tells Refinery29. "Our goal is to stick to the basics while keeping inclusivity and design at the forefront of our product launches — Cone was the obvious next extension."
In a product category where bows, feathers, faux gems, and the like tend to fetishize back door play, Maude's thoughtful, intimate take on the toy stand apart. "With an approach to intimacy that is human and inclusive, we wanted to create products that also catered to anal sex as a basic part of the sexual experience," Goicochea explains. "So often, this category is treated as a kink or taboo when it’s something that every person can engage in." Rather than perpetuate anal play as always aggressive and rough, Maude is inviting customers to another dimension of pleasure to be explored and enjoyed.
Whether this is your first butt plug or the latest addition to your assortment, Cone is conceived for all pleasure-seekers. "True to our ethos of creating design-forward and easy-to-use products, we wanted the cone to be equally approachable," says Goicochea. "Modeled after the discreet and architectural shape of our vibe (a recognizable silhouette that has been copied by brands across the globe), the Cone echoes this form with a base on the end." Sure enough, when I unboxed it myself, it didn't look intimidating at all. It was as velvety smooth as a pristine rose petal, and the slightly tapered shape and flared base wasn't intimidating in the least. It also didn't appear too small nor too large for a butt-stuff beginner such as myself. (On that topic: "As it is a new introduction to our customer base, we worked with our audience during development to find the best size and landed on something that works well for anyone as a starter item," says Goicochea on determining Cone's size.)
Like all of Maude's devices — which now include the original Vibe, sophomore Drop, plus newcomer Cone — the inaugural plug is made from body-safe, platinum grade silicone that is both durable and easy to clean. It's also available in two gorgeous hues, olive green and charcoal grey — both of which are familiar hues from the brand. Shop Cone — and all our other faves — below.
