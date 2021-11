Whether this is your first butt plug or the latest addition to your assortment, Cone is conceived for all pleasure-seekers. "True to our ethos of creating design-forward and easy-to-use products, we wanted the cone to be equally approachable," says Goicochea. "Modeled after the discreet and architectural shape of our vibe (a recognizable silhouette that has been copied by brands across the globe), the Cone echoes this form with a base on the end." Sure enough, when I unboxed it myself, it didn't look intimidating at all. It was as velvety smooth as a pristine rose petal, and the slightly tapered shape and flared base wasn't intimidating in the least. It also didn't appear too small nor too large for a butt-stuff beginner such as myself. (On that topic: "As it is a new introduction to our customer base, we worked with our audience during development to find the best size and landed on something that works well for anyone as a starter item," says Goicochea on determining Cone's size.)