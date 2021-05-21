Maude’s Newest Vibe Colorways Are Going To Sell Out

This just in: Maude's fan-favorite Vibe got a Hot Girl Summer makeover. The chic sexual wellness brand's bestselling and often sold-out vibrator is now available for preorder in two limited-edition colorways. The first, Clay, is an earthy terracotta that's right in line with the hottest color trends of 2021. And the second, Charcoal, is a sleek dark grey that looks very soothingly like the smoothest of skipping stones. These two newcomers join the Vibe's existing lineup of permanent hues: the original Sand, followed by the Olive Green, and then the most recent Mint that was launched as an Urban Outfitters-exclusive. The colorways from this limited run are retailing for $45 and are officially available for preorder starting today with shipping slated for June — but, trust us when we say, it'll be well worth the wait to score one of these iconic sex toys crafted from 100% body-safe and water-resistant silicone with a three-speed motor. Check out the full rainbow of vibes below, and remember: once they're sold out, they're gone for good.
