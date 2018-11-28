10 Best Butt Plugs To Ease You Into Anal Sex

While some folks are seasoned vets when it comes to butt stuff, plenty of others (myself included) are complete novices in the anal play department. Even if you’re really into the idea of anal sex, it’s perfectly normal to still feel a little — or, let’s be honest, a lot — intimidated by the thought of *actually* getting started. If your butt has taken a backseat in your sex life until now, there’s one golden rule of anal play to treat as gospel: if you’re interested in eventually having anal sex, start small and slow, then gradually work your way up… oh, and don’t forget to use lots of lube.
“Anal training is key to making sure you're going at your body's pace for a pleasurable experience,” says Alicia Sinclair, sex educator and CEO of b-Vibe, a company that makes body-safe anal play products. “Start with a finger, then a small toy, and work your way up.
Using lube (and lots of it) is the number one way to keep anal sex comfortable. Don’t tolerate or endure the discomfort, always add more lube if something doesn't feel right!”
If you want to have satisfying, safe anal sex, you can’t simply dive in ass-first. Your body needs time to get comfortable with and prepare for anal sex — and that means going slow and always listening to your body (Sinclair says some discomfort is normal, but pain is not). Experimenting anally during masturbation is an opportunity to learn what feels good (or perhaps more crucially, what doesn’t), as well as get comfortable with your butt before bringing someone else into the mix.
And what better way to start your solo anal play journey than by treating yourself to one of these 10 beginner-friendly butt plugs? Just add lube and voila! — a whole new world of pleasure awaits.