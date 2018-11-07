The Dirty Details Of Anal Sex

So you want to try anal sex, but you're freaked out by the probably inevitable reality of poop. That's totally understandable, it's something that can be present during anal sex, and it's not exactly glamourous. But rest assured that it's not usually that big of a deal. "A common source of trepidation about anal is that it's dirty or messy due to the proximity of the anus to fecal matter, but this tends to be an overemphasized concern," Dulcinea Pitagora, a sex therapist known as the Kink Doctor, previously told Refinery29. In Pitagora's opinion, the repulsion factor of anal goes beyond the hygiene concerns and taps into our culture's obsession with hiding body fluids and odors. So what if some ends up on the condom? Sex is messy. It might just be something you have to deal with if you're interested in anal. But still, the presence of this unwelcome guest happens less often than you'd think.
Advertisement
"Concerns about dirtiness or messiness are not as relevant as you might think because feces are not stored where anal sex happens," Pitagora says. When you have anal sex, the penis or dildo you use enters the receiving partner's anus and rectum. That's not where poop lives. Instead, it lives in the upper bowels, and no one's penis or dildo is going to reach up there — we hope.
Of course, that doesn't mean shit never happens during anal sex. It does, and you'll need to be prepared for that possibility. So, it's not stored in the rectum and anus, but that's where it exits, so it's possible that you could encounter some if you're hanging out back there. But most people usually don't have much residue in their rectum, Pitagora says.
Still, if this is a concern, there's an easy fix: anal douching. You can get anal douches (also called enemas) at just about any drug store, and they'll help clear out any residue. Just be careful not to buy an enema that comes with a laxative solution because that could just make your situation worse. But if a laxative enema is the only option at the store, it's easy to swap out the solution for a homemade version with less adverse consequences, sex coach Charlie Glickman, PhD, wrote for Good Vibes. Dr. Glickman suggests filling the enema bottle with a homemade saline solution: "Add one-fourth of a teaspoon of salt for every six ounces of water to make it saline, and put it in the microwave for a minute or so. You’ll want the water to be approximately wrist temperature — too hot can burn and too cold can cause cramps."
Once you have your saline solution, follow the instructions on the enema box. You'll want to do the anal douching at least a few hours before you have anal sex to make sure all the water comes out. Dr. Glickman suggests sitting on the toilet and shifting your body around because water can get trapped in the folds of your rectum. Then, clean up with an unscented baby wipe, and you'll have a squeaky clean behind ready for anal.
Of course, doing one of these enemas is not necessary for anal sex at all because a little shit never hurt anyone.
Advertisement