I Got Rid Of My B.O. The Natural Way — & You Can, Too

There's one small catch with the detox, which is that it might get worse before it gets better. There is an adjustment period — generally around one to two weeks — in which you will sweat more, and possibly even smell more, and that's normal and fine. Fortunately, Futher and her team didn't stop at creating something that worked; they created something that smelled good, too. "There was a need for more sophisticated and luxurious scent profiles in the natural deodorant category," she says, so Kaia Naturals tapped a renowned perfumer to create six sophisticated scents — that smell nothing like baby powder or a piña colada.