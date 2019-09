I Got Rid Of My B.O. The Natural Way — & You Can, Too

The reality is not quite so extreme. Nobody even knows for sure if any of those ingredients will disrupt your hormones or do any of the terrible, terrible things we've been told they might do. But that's not really why I stopped using them. I stopped using them because, in my experience, deodorants and antiperspirants do not work as well as they should. The number of white T-shirts I've stained yellow in the pits is preposterous, borderline criminal; I shudder to think of the percentage of my young adult life I've spent smelling like a toxic combination of sweat and a plastic floral arrangement melting in the sun.