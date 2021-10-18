The Laura Ashley x Batsheva Collection Is Peak Cottagecore

Growing up in New York City during the 1980s, Hays recalls driving into Manhattan with her family to visit the Laura Ashley store on Madison Avenue. Since 1953, the brand — named after co-founder Laura Ashley — cemented a reputation for quality textiles and a signature aesthetic that largely consists of floral prints and unabashedly feminine silhouettes. With the collaboration, Hays is excited to spotlight Laura Ashley for a new generation who may be unfamiliar with the heritage brand: “I like the idea of introducing it to women who have never heard of it.”