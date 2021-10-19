The Laura Ashley x Batsheva Collection Is Peak Cottagecore

The collection comes at a time when cottagecore is still a big trend, with puffed sleeves, crochet, and quilted textures continuing to take over fashion. For one of the more unexpected designs, Hays opted to infuse a Victorian-style corset into one of the dresses, which she says was inspired by an old Laura Ashley line drawing. She says that she instantly knew it’d have “so much appeal to people.” But it was also a way to bring in a part of Laura Ashley that’s not always at the top of the mind when thinking about the brand: “Sometimes you find these hidden gems that have been hidden away and it’s fun to rediscover them.”