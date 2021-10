The Leather Harness Is The Newest — And Most NSFW — Workwear Trend

After almost two years of working from home, workwear has started to look different, with “ business comfort ” — think: tailored joggers and sneakers paired with suits — set to take off as we return to the office. For those who are still in a panic about what to wear IRL, rest assured that tailoring remains one of the biggest trends for women . But this is not your grandfather’s suit. Instead, brands are offering new takes with intentionally oversized silhouettes, two-tone blazers, and mini skirt suits.