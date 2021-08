The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Full Of Fall Deals — From The North Face To Hunter Boots

Think major markdowns on fashion labels like Madewell and Stuart Weitzman, beauty brands like Kate Somerville and ghd, and a slew of other sales on home goods and decor items. Even Nordstrom's beloved Zella leggings — with more than seven thousand reviews and an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars — are over 30% off. Be it a fleecy jacket from The North Face sweater, a pair of Hunter rain boots, or a very cozy throw blanket, these discounted finds will have you fully ready for fall without taking a toll on your wallet first.