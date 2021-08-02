The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Full Of Fall Deals — From The North Face To Hunter Boots

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale arrives at the ideal time to scoop up deals on fall essentials for your kitchen, your closet, your cosmetics case, and beyond — all at too-good-to-be-true kinda discounts available from now through August 8. While you might not be ready to retire your long sundresses and coordinated shorts sets just yet, we've plucked out some of the best things to buy for the crisp season ahead.
Think major markdowns on fashion labels like Madewell and Stuart Weitzman, beauty brands like Kate Somerville and ghd, and a slew of other sales on home goods and decor items. Even Nordstrom's beloved Zella leggings — with more than seven thousand reviews and an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars — are over 30% off. Be it a fleecy jacket from The North Face sweater, a pair of Hunter rain boots, or a very cozy throw blanket, these discounted finds will have you fully ready for fall without taking a toll on your wallet first.
