Zara’s New Collection Is Full Of Spring’s Biggest Trends

At last, the first signs of spring are here. Or rather, they are at Zara. This week, the Spanish fashion retailer quietly dropped its spring collection, which houses all of the most anticipated trends for the season ahead. Think: corset tops with matching knit boleros (two-in-one!), lightweight quilted jackets, cut-out mini skirts, and more. After months of snowstorms and bitter temperatures that kept us in snowsuits and loungewear, finally, we have a reason to daydream about something a little less insulated for a change.
In the lingerie department, expect boxer-short-button-down sets à la Tom Cruise in Risky Business; for jewelry, colorful glass rings like the ones seen all over TikTok; and in activewear — a new category for Zara — fitted catsuits in neutral and pastel shades. The collection also features accessories like silk scarves worn as tops and head wraps and detachable, denim collars. Non-skinny jeans and stirrup leggings all, too, appear in the no-trend-missed collection. Now all you have to do is pick the ones you want.
