Lauren Conrad’s “Triangle Twist” Manicure Is So Cali-Chic

Bachik used a sunny coral polish for LC's triangular accent, but if you're looking to replicate the look at home, you could really use any color at all. All you have to do is start with your favorite baby-pink polish, let that dry, and then use a small detail brush β€” dipped in your accent shade of choice β€” and paint a triangle shape from the center of the cuticle to the middle of the nail. If you wanted to give it the same Laguna Beach-y spin, you could add a delicate gold arrow mid-finger ring , use a hand-woven throw as your backdrop, and think of simpler times, when your biggest disappointment was the series ending with the third season.