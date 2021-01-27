Lauren Conrad’s “Triangle Twist” Manicure Is So Cali-Chic

The last time we paid close attention to Lauren Conrad's manicure was probably circa 2005, when she (and everyone else in L.A.) was wearing squared-off French tips. In 2021, the former reality-show star and recent beauty-brand founder is still sporting a minimalist manicure, but she's added unexpected art and a pop of colour that makes it feel modern and cool.
Conrad's most recent manicure was posted to Instagram by celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik, who describes the design as "a clean manicure with a triangle twist." If you're wondering what, exactly, is a "triangle twist," it's a simple negative-space design featuring a neutral sheer-pink base, with a teeny-tiny triangle, or upside-down 'V' shape, placed right at the cuticle.
Bachik used a sunny coral polish for LC's triangular accent, but if you're looking to replicate the look at home, you could really use any colour at all. All you have to do is start with your favourite baby-pink polish, let that dry, and then use a small detail brush — dipped in your accent shade of choice — and paint a triangle shape from the centre of the cuticle to the middle of the nail. If you wanted to give it the same Laguna Beach-y spin, you could add a delicate gold arrow mid-finger ring, use a hand-woven throw as your backdrop, and think of simpler times, when your biggest disappointment was the series ending with the third season.