This Breakout Nail-Art Trend Was Made For Minimalists

If you use the words "simple" and "low-key" to describe your taste in nail art, you probably already follow Betina Goldstein on Instagram. The editorial manicurist turned jewellery designer churns out tastefully minimalist nail art on the daily, and we're predicting her breakout signature style — cuticle striping — is going to be everywhere this spring.
As the name implies, the manicure features a glossy, but completely bare base nail, with a skinny colourful stripe hugging the curve of the cuticle. Goldstein tells us the look creates an interesting balance between next-to-nothing neutrals and statement colour. "This design is great for when you want to use those bright neon colours or fun glitter polishes, but don't want to cover your entire nail — or even a large portion of it — with anything loud," she explains.
Scroll ahead for our favourite takes on the look, plus a step-by-step guide to DIY-ing it before it's all over Instagram.