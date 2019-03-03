This Breakout Nail-Art Trend Was Made For Minimalists

As the name implies, the manicure features a glossy, but completely bare base nail, with a skinny colourful stripe hugging the curve of the cuticle. Goldstein tells us the look creates an interesting balance between next-to-nothing neutrals and statement colour. "This design is great for when you want to use those bright neon colours or fun glitter polishes, but don't want to cover your entire nail — or even a large portion of it — with anything loud," she explains.