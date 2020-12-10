Zara’s New Collection Is Made Of Vintage Pieces, Designed By 4 Rising Designers

On Thursday, Spanish fashion brand Zara announced a partnership with the Council of Fashion Designers in America (CFDA).
Each year, the CFDA, in partnership with Vogue, selects 10 designers who are “a true reflection of American fashion,” according to the CFDA website. In 2019, that list included designers like Victor Barragan of Barragán, Hillary Taymour of Collina Strada, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Siying Qu and Haoran Li of Private Policy, Reese Cooper (a favorite of Bella Hadid), and Christopher John Rogers (who won the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award in 2019 and, in 2020, the award for American Emerging Designer of the Year), among others. This year, four finalists were given a challenge: Create an outfit — one part vintage, one part new — that will go on to be sold at select Zara stores as well online. Now, the results are in.
New York-based brands Barragán, Private Policy, and Abasi Rosborough, as well as Spanish label Alejandra Alonso Rojas, rose to the occasion, designing pieces using their unique style aesthetic with Zara’s offerings in mind. Not only did each designer upcycle a "vintage" piece, pulled from old Zara Join Life collections, but they paired it with a new garment designed using materials approved by Zara’s Join Life standards, the brand's mark of sustainability.
In total, nine pieces were crafted, including a tie-dye slip dress courtesy of Alejandra Alonso Rojas, an oversized, patchwork linen trench coat by Barragán; a layered bubblegum pink three-piece linen suit by Private Policy; and a bright red patch blazer-and-pants set by Abasi Rosborough. What’s more, each look was photographed by Tyler Mitchell, who was behind Beyoncé’s 2018 Vogue cover shoot.
The nine-piece collection ranges in price from $199 to $329. Shop the collection at select Zara stores and on Zara.com now.
