Zara’s New Collection Is Made Of Vintage Pieces, Designed By 4 Rising Designers

New York-based brands Barragán, Private Policy, and Abasi Rosborough, as well as Spanish label Alejandra Alonso Rojas, rose to the occasion, designing pieces using their unique style aesthetic with Zara’s offerings in mind. Not only did each designer upcycle a "vintage" piece, pulled from old Zara Join Life collections, but they paired it with a new garment designed using materials approved by Zara’s Join Life standards , the brand's mark of sustainability.