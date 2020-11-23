Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale Is On Now — & Here Are 20 Can’t-Miss Items

Black Friday used to be a one-day-only event that led thousands to line up outside department stores in the middle of the night. These days, there’s no reason to wait in lines or stay up late on Thanksgiving just to shop. The best deals arrive up to a week early and are available almost entirely online. That’s the case at Nordstrom, where, from now until December 1, over 18,000 items (and that’s just womenswear) are up to 50% off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Menswear, kidswear, and home goods have also been majorly marked down.
Included in the mix is everything from lockdown staples like UGG boots and loungewear sets to designer styles that will remind your friends, family, and co-workers that your fashion sense hasn’t wavered in quarantine. Think Rejina Pyo leather jackets, Martine Rose chambray shirts, and Simon Miller slip dresses. Cult brands, including Ganni, Cult Gaia, and Cecilie Bahnsen, are also on sale.
