Get Ready To See Tallulah Willis Everywhere

In the Simon Miller photos, Willis’s hair is short-ish and mostly slicked back, but she’s since chopped off more, resulting in a look that mimics her mother’s in the 1990 film Ghost. (It’s not an easy haircut to pull off, but both women do so with aplomb — perhaps due to their similar face shapes, or — and we think it’s this — their similar no-fucks-given confidence.) The funny thing is, Willis says she didn’t realize until after how much of a resemblance the ‘do bears to her mom’s in the iconic film. “We cut it and then we were sitting in the salon, me and my sister, and I was like, oh my God, I did mom! I didn't even realize it. I had pulled up some photo from Pinterest of some other model,” she laughs. “It's been really fun because when you have a super quirky, strong, bold haircut, it's almost like an outfit in itself.”